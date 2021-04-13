Tazewell County Schools announce personnel changes

Tazewell, Va. – There will be some new faces in the offices of Tazewell County schools in the fall.
During its April 12 meeting the Tazewell County School board approved several changes in personnel effective July 1. Graham High principal Brad Carr is moving to central office to replace Sarah Taylor, who is retiring as director of human resources.
Richlands Elementary Principal Melanie Lashinsky will become the director of elementary education and title 1. Lashinsky replaces Kristina Welch, who is also retiring.
Tazewell Primary Principal Chandra Ashby will be the new supervisor of testing. The board also accepted the retirement of building and grounds manager David Beavers. Beavers will be replaced by Eugene Parkhurst.
George Godby is retiring from central office as super visor of truancy and textbooks. The board also approved several other changes for the new school year and the upcoming sports seasons.
The complete list of personnel changes is below.
Appointments
Viskup, John Graham Middle / LTS Teacher 03/01/2021
Edgell, Emery Tazewell Primary / Custodian 04/13/2021
Ferrell, Shelly Graham High / Cafeteria-Cook 04/13/2021
Transfers
Ashby, Chandra From: Tazewell Primary / Principal
To: Central Office / Supervisor of Testing 07/01/2021
Carr, Brad From: Graham High / Principal
To: Central Office / Director of Human Resources 07/01/2021
Lashinsky, Melanie From: Richlands Elementary / Principal
To: Central Office / Director of Elementary Ed/Title I 07/01/2021
Parkhurst, Eugene From: Maintenance / Leadman
To: Central Office-Maintenance / Buildings &
Grounds Manager 07/01/2021
Resignations
Akers, Michael TCCTC / Technology Technician 03/29/2021
Goforth, Jacob Transportation / Mechanic 04/08/2021
Lawson, Gabriele Richlands Elementary / Developmental Assistant 04/19/2021
Oliver, Cynthia Central Office / Accounts Payable Clerk 03/22/2021
Retirements
Baker, Todd Graham High / Teacher 07/01/2021
Barnett, Kenneth Richlands High / Head Custodian 07/01/2021
Beavers, David Central Office / Buildings & Grounds Manager 07/01/2021
Eastridge, Lee Maintenance / Leadman 07/01/2021
Godbey, George Central Office / Truancy / Textbooks 07/01/2021
Grindstaff, Suzanne Tazewell Middle / Teacher 04/01/2021
Mason, Deborah Tazewell Middle / Teacher 07/01/2021
Murray, Rose Graham Intermediate / Secretary 07/01/2021
Peery, Mary Katherine Graham Middle / Teacher 07/01/2021