Tazewell County Schools announce personnel changes

Tazewell, Va. – There will be some new faces in the offices of Tazewell County schools in the fall.

During its April 12 meeting the Tazewell County School board approved several changes in personnel effective July 1. Graham High principal Brad Carr is moving to central office to replace Sarah Taylor, who is retiring as director of human resources.

Richlands Elementary Principal Melanie Lashinsky will become the director of elementary education and title 1. Lashinsky replaces Kristina Welch, who is also retiring.

Tazewell Primary Principal Chandra Ashby will be the new supervisor of testing. The board also accepted the retirement of building and grounds manager David Beavers. Beavers will be replaced by Eugene Parkhurst.

George Godby is retiring from central office as super visor of truancy and textbooks. The board also approved several other changes for the new school year and the upcoming sports seasons.

The complete list of personnel changes is below.

Appointments

Viskup, John Graham Middle / LTS Teacher 03/01/2021