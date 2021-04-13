 Skip to main content
Tazewell County Schools announce personnel changes
Tazewell County Schools announce personnel changes

  • Updated
Tazewell, Va. – There will be some new faces in the offices of Tazewell County schools in the fall.

During its April 12 meeting the Tazewell County School board approved several changes in personnel effective July 1. Graham High principal Brad Carr is moving to central office to replace Sarah Taylor, who is retiring as director of human resources.

Richlands Elementary Principal Melanie Lashinsky will become the director of elementary education and title 1. Lashinsky replaces Kristina Welch, who is also retiring.

Tazewell Primary Principal Chandra Ashby will be the new supervisor of testing. The board also accepted the retirement of building and grounds manager David Beavers. Beavers will be replaced by Eugene Parkhurst.

George Godby is retiring from central office as super visor of truancy and textbooks. The board also approved several other changes for the new school year and the upcoming sports seasons.

The complete list of personnel changes is below.

Appointments

Viskup, John                            Graham Middle / LTS Teacher                                     03/01/2021

Edgell, Emery                           Tazewell Primary / Custodian                                        04/13/2021

Ferrell, Shelly                           Graham High / Cafeteria-Cook                                     04/13/2021

Transfers

 Ashby, Chandra                                  From:  Tazewell Primary / Principal

                                                To:  Central Office / Supervisor of Testing                     07/01/2021

Carr, Brad                                From:  Graham High / Principal

                                                To:  Central Office / Director of Human Resources        07/01/2021

Lashinsky, Melanie                   From:  Richlands Elementary / Principal

                                                To:  Central Office / Director of Elementary Ed/Title I    07/01/2021

Parkhurst, Eugene                     From:  Maintenance / Leadman

                                                To:  Central Office-Maintenance / Buildings &

                                                        Grounds Manager                                                 07/01/2021     

                                                       

 

Resignations

Akers, Michael                         TCCTC / Technology Technician                                  03/29/2021

Goforth, Jacob                         Transportation / Mechanic                                            04/08/2021

Lawson, Gabriele                     Richlands Elementary / Developmental Assistant            04/19/2021

Oliver, Cynthia                         Central Office / Accounts Payable Clerk                                   03/22/2021

Retirements

Baker, Todd                             Graham High / Teacher                                                 07/01/2021

Barnett, Kenneth                      Richlands High / Head Custodian                                  07/01/2021

Beavers, David                         Central Office / Buildings & Grounds Manager              07/01/2021

Eastridge, Lee                          Maintenance / Leadman                                                            07/01/2021

Godbey, George                       Central Office / Truancy / Textbooks                            07/01/2021

Grindstaff, Suzanne                   Tazewell Middle / Teacher                                            04/01/2021

Mason, Deborah                      Tazewell Middle / Teacher                                            07/01/2021

Murray, Rose                           Graham Intermediate / Secretary                                               07/01/2021

Peery, Mary Katherine             Graham Middle / Teacher                                             07/01/2021

Smith, Deborah                                    Richlands High / Secretary                                            07/01/2021

Taylor, Sarah                            Central Office / Director of Human Resources               07/01/2021

Welch, Kristina                         Central Office / Director of Elem Education / Title I       07/01/2021

 

 

 

Topics