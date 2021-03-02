Drug court graduation brings message of hope

Tazewell, Va. – David Pendergrass’s name has been in print a lot and he wanted to make sure it was recognized when it was printed in a good way.

“They asked what I wanted in the program and I said just my name, David Wayne Pendergrass, Jr., just like it has been in the newspaper many times,’ the first 2021 graduate of drug court in Tazewell County said.

Pendergrass concluded the day the same way it began with a message of hope. Pastor Steve Branch, who gave the keynote address focused on hope asking everyone to “put your hand in front of your face and breathe because as long as you have breath there is hope.’

Judge Jack S. Hurley, Jr., who oversees the program, said Pendergrass did not make the list of people the team thought would get through the program. Hurley said he was the only one out of nine people to vote to keep Pendergrass in the program.

“Ultimately it was my call and there are some advantages to wearing the robe. But, sometimes I hear I told you so,’ when I was the only dissenting vote,’ Hurley said. The judge said that was the turning point for Pendergrass and he progressed steadily.