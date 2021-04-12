Two of three candidates for Tazewell County supervisor's seat withdraw

By Jim Talbert

The News and Press

Tazewell Va. – Just hours after announcing their intention to seek the Republican nomination to run for the northwestern district supervisors’ seat two candidates withdrew from the race.

Blake Ray, who owns and operates Coaltown Taps, announced April 9 he was seeking the seat. Ray withdrew his nomination April 11. Ray posted a statement on his Facebook page saying he shared the same views as Shanna Plaster and was withdrawing and would support her.

Former Richlands town council member Rick Wood also withdrew his name from the canvass scheduled for April 13. Like Ray Wood posted the notice on his Facebook page and stated he would support Plaster.

Circuit Judge Richard Patterson issued an order April 9 setting the election to fill the northwestern district seat for June 15. The county Republican Party met April 10 and scheduled a canvass for April 13 to select a candidate for the seat.

The deadline to file as a candidate for the office and be on the ballot is April 16. Republicans had until seven pm April 12 to file with the party.