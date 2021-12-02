Woman dies in fire in Doran

Doran Va. – State police have released the name of a woman who died in a house fire in Raven Nov. 22.

911 dispatched the Richlands Fire Department to 157 Atmore Street in Doran after receiving a call of an explosion and fire. They discovered the home fully ablaze and spent nearly six hours battling the fire.

They discovered a body in the back part of the home and called for assistance from the Richlands Rescue Squad. They also called for assistance from the state police to determine the cause of the blaze.

The victim was Debbie Shelton, 61, who occupied the home at 157 Atmore Street in Doran with her husband. Both were home at the time of the fire that destroyed the home and damaged homes on each side of it. The husband escaped the fire unharmed.

Special Agent Jeff Starnes of the Va. State Police said the fire is still under investigation and Shelton’s body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

Firefighters believe the Shelton’s were using a heater mounted to the propane tank and the heat caused the tank to explode.