Richlands approves budget and tax increases

Richlands, Va. – It took some wrangling but Richlands has a budget for the new fiscal year.

Town Council convened in a called meeting June 21 to consider the budget along with increases in real estate taxes, personal property taxes, cigarette taxes and garbage collection fees. Each of those had to be passed under emergency status to be legal under the town charter.

The town charter requires two readings 30 days apart unless it is an emergency. The town has to have a budget in place by law when the new fiscal year begins July 1.

The charter also requires two thirds of the council to vote in favor of an ordinance before it is approved. With Mayor Rod Cury absent Council Member Mary Ann Strong conducted the meeting prompting an argument from Councilman Doug Ratliff that she was ineligible to vote because she was acting as mayor.

Strong said she had sought legal counsel and was advised she could vote. The town attorney concurred with that opinion saying she was acting as a member of council. Ratliff said the town would be taken to court over the issue as well as the issue of emergency status for the ordinances.