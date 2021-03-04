Road issues a concern for Tazewell County Supervisors

Tazewell, Va. – Roads and how to maintain them became a hot button issue at the Mar. 2 Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Carolyn Wimmer and other residents of Salina Road asked the board for help in getting access to and from their homes from 19-460. She said there are 11 houses on the road and one way in and one way out. She said they have a right of way across the neighboring farm but does not own the property.
She said a drain pipe has been crushed making it hard for water to be drained from the property and unsafe to cross. Supervisor Charlie Stacy asked if the county could require the property owner to keep the road safe for emergency vehicles to cross.
One resident said there was no way they could get in to get her out if something happened. County Attorney Chase Collins said it would cost the county $100’s of thousands of dollars to impose eminent domain and get enough property to fix the property.
He told the group he could not give them legal advice and said they should consult their deeds and a private attorney. County Administrator Eric Young said the county was 100 percent guaranteed a law suit if it tried to impose eminent domain.
County EMS Coordinator Barry Brooks said he had been there and looked at the road and an ambulance might be able to access the homes but he was uncertain about a fire truck. He said Scott Cornwell, chief of the department that would the area to go and look and give an opinion on access for fire trucks.
Supervisor Travis Hackworth said the situation was similar to situations the county has encountered with Caleb Hollow Road and other communities in the county. The board asked Brooks and Cornwell to go talk with the property owner and see if they would fix the road enough to get emergency vehicles in.
[In other action the board:]
*Transferred $16,007.07 from contingency and grants to the sheriff’s office account.
*Declared a 2010 Crown Victoria and a 2010 Ford Explorer surplus property.
*Transferred $350 from Western District fund to the sheriff’s office for post replacement on Limestone Road.
*Appropriated $5,000, ($2,500 each from Western and Northwestern), to the Richlands Library.
*Donated $2,500 to the Russell County Ministerial Association for Texas Ice Storm Relief.
*Authorized $13,412 to J&S Transport as reimbursement for overpayment of personal property tax.
*Declared two weapons owned by the sheriff’s department surplus property.
*Transferred $100 from the board of supervisors account to the animal shelter account as a donation in memory of Buddy Young.
*Adopted a resolution of support for the Route 643 Johnson Branch Road project.
*Met in closed session for contract negotiations with Tazewell County PSA, Town of Richlands and the Wythe/Bland PSA with no action taken.
*Heard from Sharon Rice, the new family community service agent for Tazewell County Extension.
*Received an update from County Administrator Eric Young about the Coronavirus cases in the county.
*Voted to reimburse the salaries of Young, Dave White, Ginny Dawson, Dreama Wren, Erwin Earnest and Alyse Bailey for January from the CARES act money.
*Approved $1,100 from CARES act money to pay for ads on local radio stations supporting social distancing.
*Approved changes to the uniform policies and procedures for county employees.
*Approved $226.17 from Northwestern district funds to the Raven Theater.
*Heard from Extension Agent John Blankenship and approved $17,000 funding for the Pasture Renovation program.