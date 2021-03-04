Road issues a concern for Tazewell County Supervisors

Tazewell, Va. – Roads and how to maintain them became a hot button issue at the Mar. 2 Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Carolyn Wimmer and other residents of Salina Road asked the board for help in getting access to and from their homes from 19-460. She said there are 11 houses on the road and one way in and one way out. She said they have a right of way across the neighboring farm but does not own the property.

She said a drain pipe has been crushed making it hard for water to be drained from the property and unsafe to cross. Supervisor Charlie Stacy asked if the county could require the property owner to keep the road safe for emergency vehicles to cross.

One resident said there was no way they could get in to get her out if something happened. County Attorney Chase Collins said it would cost the county $100’s of thousands of dollars to impose eminent domain and get enough property to fix the property.

He told the group he could not give them legal advice and said they should consult their deeds and a private attorney. County Administrator Eric Young said the county was 100 percent guaranteed a law suit if it tried to impose eminent domain.