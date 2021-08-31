Our friends and family in the Hurley area need our help. In addition, we are anticipating severe weather across the region in the coming days and would like to prepare to help our communities.
To assist with current and anticipated cleanup and recovery efforts, Southwest Virginia Community College is collecting donations in the lobby of Buchanan Hall on the main campus, located at 669 Community College Rd in Cedar Bluff.
Items needed:
The lobby will be open until 9:30pm on weeknights, and from 12noon – 6pm on Saturday.
If staff are not present, you may leave the items in the lobby or contact Campus Police for assistance at 276.964.7221 or 276.964.4357.
College accepting donations for flood victims
