Bluefield College changing name

The Board of Trustees met in special session in June 2021 to approve the new name Bluefield University. It was suggested by Olive that the new name be revealed at resident’s Convocation. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are excited to be a part of this wonderful institution.” said Asbury. “The board, along with the administration, have made some very important decisions to strategically position the university for the next century. We believe the partnerships forged in the past few years and the important changes underway will offer our students, for many years to come, a pathway to a bright, purposeful, and blessed future.”

Olive explained that the transition to a university reflects Bluefield’s transformation over the years, as well as its commitment to developing servant-leaders.

“With the expansion of master’s degree programs and discussions of future doctoral programs, The Board of Trustees determined this was the right move and the right time to change the name to Bluefield University,” said Olive. “It reflects the future trajectory of the institution as we prepare for the next century of Christian higher education.”