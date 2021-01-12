Date set for special election in 38th district senate

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced today that a special election will be held March 23 to fill the 38th district senate seat in Virginia.

The seat became vacant when Republican Ben Chafin died Jan. 1 from complications from the Coronavirus. The writ of special election also set Jan. 22 as the last day to file for the seat.

Travis Hackworth, a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination and Delegate Will Morefield announced he is not running and will support Hackworth.

Lebanon Town Council Member Elijah Leonard announced earlier today he is running and Kimberly Lowe announced yesterday. Jonny Baker, a deputy sheriff in Dickenson County also announced yesterday.