Republicans set rules for 38th senate nomination

Tazewell, Va. – Republicans in the 38th district will hold a firehouse primary to select their candidate for the 38th district senate seat.

The voting will take place Jan. 21 from one to seven p.m. There will be one voting location in each county in the district. District 38 includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell, and Tazewell Counties and the cities of Norton and Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise Counties.

Republicans will choose between Chad Dotson from Wise, Tamara Neo of Tazewell, Travis Hackworth of Tazewell County, Elijah Leonard of Lebanon and Jonny Baker of Dickenson County. The winner will vie with independent Kim Lowe and any other candidates that might file between now and the Jan. 22 deadline for the three years left on the late BBen Chafin’s term.