 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans set rules for 38th senate nomination
0 comments

Republicans set rules for 38th senate nomination

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tazewell, Va. – Republicans in the 38th district will hold a firehouse primary to select their candidate for the 38th district senate seat.

The voting will take place Jan. 21 from one to seven p.m. There will be one voting location in each county in the district. District 38 includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell, and Tazewell Counties and the cities of Norton and Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise Counties.

Republicans will choose between Chad Dotson from Wise, Tamara Neo of Tazewell, Travis Hackworth of Tazewell County, Elijah Leonard of Lebanon and Jonny Baker of Dickenson County.  The winner will vie with independent Kim Lowe and any other candidates that might file between now and the Jan. 22 deadline for the three years left on the late BBen Chafin’s term.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics