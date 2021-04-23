Whitewood man pleads guilty child pornography charges

ABINGDON, Va.- – A Whitewood man, who distributed pornography from his home and work place pleaded guilty April 23 to distributing child pornography using a means or facility of interstate commerce.

According to court documents, Jordan Seth Gross, 21, distributed child pornography to an undercover employee with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in November 2020. Gross admitted to using the KIK computer messenger application to communicate with others in a known child pornography chatroom. Gross accessed his KIK account from both his home in Whitewood, and his place of employment at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy. Using that account, Gross distributed multiple videos of prepubescent females under the age of twelve engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an FBI employee working undercover in the chatroom. Gross admitted he had been distributing child pornography since he was fourteen years old.

“When individuals distribute images and videos of the sexual abuse of children on the internet, they continue these horrific crimes in perpetuity,” U.S. Attorney Bubar stated today. “I’m thankful for the good work of the FBI and Virginia State Police in this case, which ought to send the strong message to anyone tempted to exploit our children for their own abhorrent desires—we will find you and bring you to justice.”