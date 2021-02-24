 Skip to main content
Tazewell County supervisors approve precinct change
Tazewell County supervisors approve precinct change

Tazewell, Va. – It is official the Cedar Bluff voting precinct is getting a new home.

During a recessed meeting Feb. 23 the board of supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the electoral board’s recommendation to move the polling place to the First Assembly of God Church. The vote came following a public hearing at which no one spoke.

The precinct had been at Cedar Bluff Town Hall for many years. Registrar Brian Earls said that location was not handicapped accessible and there were parking and other problems with traffic.

Using town hall would also have required the police department to move out of its offices.  Earls said the new location on Indian Creek was ADA compliant and had plenty of parking. He said there was also more space in the inside and the poll workers would have more room.

The new place will be used for the Mar. 23 special election for state senate. That decision came after Attorney General Mark Herring’s office deferred to the state board of elections for a ruling on whether the 60 day notice requirement applied to the special election.

The state board of elections said the requirement applied to general elections but not to special elections or primaries. The registrar’s office will advertise the change and will send each registered voter living in the precinct a letter informing them of the change.

[In other action the board:]

*Ratified a poll amending the Nov. 10 2020 action such that the board would fund the IDA at an amount not to exceed $30,000.000 per year for a period not to exceed seven years from the sales tax proceeds from the Hardees at Pounding Mill.

*Approved $500, ($250 each from western and northwestern) district funds for the drive thru Easter Egg hunt.

*Approved $250 in southern district funds for the Tazewell Today Drive Thru Easter Egg hunt.

*Approved $500 from northern district funds for the Pocahontas Easter Egg hunt.

*Held a public hearing and voted 4-0 to approve a resolution giving the Tazewell County Department of Social Services access to state funds.

*Approved a letter of support for the town of Richlands’ application for a flood study from the Army Corp of Engineers.

*Approved $500 eastern district funds for Bluefield Little League.

 *Adjourned until Mar. 2 at four p.m.

Richlands/Clinch Valley News

Five seeking Republican nomination for Governor

Tazewell, Va. – Last week’s wild weather wiped out Pete Snyder’s campaign stop in Tazewell but the latest entrant into the race for the Republican nomination for Governor hopes to make it back to the area before the May convention.

Snyder, now the CEO of a capital investment firm announced his plans to seek the nomination last month. Snyder, who founded New Media Strategies, was an unsuccessful candidate for the party’s nomination for LT. Governor in 2013.

He joins a field that includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox, Senator Amanda Chase, Sergio De la Pena and Glenn Youngkin. De la Pena is a retired army officer and Youngkin retired as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group.

Snyder has made re-opening the public schools a major issue for his campaign. This is the first time in several years the Republican Party has chosen a convention over a primary to select its candidates.

The winner of the nomination will face the winner of a June 8 Democratic primary. Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 is part of a four person field seeking the Democratic nomination. 

Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Senator Jennifer McClellan and former Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy will join McAuliffe on the ballot. Whomever both parties choose will face off Nov. 2 to replace Ralph Northam.

