Tazewell County supervisors approve precinct change

Tazewell, Va. – It is official the Cedar Bluff voting precinct is getting a new home.
During a recessed meeting Feb. 23 the board of supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the electoral board’s recommendation to move the polling place to the First Assembly of God Church. The vote came following a public hearing at which no one spoke.
The precinct had been at Cedar Bluff Town Hall for many years. Registrar Brian Earls said that location was not handicapped accessible and there were parking and other problems with traffic.
Using town hall would also have required the police department to move out of its offices. Earls said the new location on Indian Creek was ADA compliant and had plenty of parking. He said there was also more space in the inside and the poll workers would have more room.
The new place will be used for the Mar. 23 special election for state senate. That decision came after Attorney General Mark Herring’s office deferred to the state board of elections for a ruling on whether the 60 day notice requirement applied to the special election.
The state board of elections said the requirement applied to general elections but not to special elections or primaries. The registrar’s office will advertise the change and will send each registered voter living in the precinct a letter informing them of the change.
[In other action the board:]
*Ratified a poll amending the Nov. 10 2020 action such that the board would fund the IDA at an amount not to exceed $30,000.000 per year for a period not to exceed seven years from the sales tax proceeds from the Hardees at Pounding Mill.
*Approved $500, ($250 each from western and northwestern) district funds for the drive thru Easter Egg hunt.
*Approved $250 in southern district funds for the Tazewell Today Drive Thru Easter Egg hunt.
*Approved $500 from northern district funds for the Pocahontas Easter Egg hunt.
*Held a public hearing and voted 4-0 to approve a resolution giving the Tazewell County Department of Social Services access to state funds.
*Approved a letter of support for the town of Richlands’ application for a flood study from the Army Corp of Engineers.
*Approved $500 eastern district funds for Bluefield Little League.
*Adjourned until Mar. 2 at four p.m.