Former Wytheville Mayor named town manager in Bluefield

Bluefield, Va. – Bluefield’s new town manager is no stranger to local government.

Trenton Crewe, whose Wytheville law firm serves as legal counsel for several towns in the area, (including Bluefield) was given a three year contract to serve as the town manager during the Jan. 26 meeting of town council. Crewe also served as Mayor of Wytheville for 28 years and has served as interim manager in Bluefield since November of 2020.

He assumed those duties when Mike Watson resigned to become county administrator in Carroll County. The town began taking applications for the spot in November. Council decided to postpone acting on the applications and offer Crewe the three year deal.

“He has a good working knowledge of town organization, process and staff. Council is happy to employ someone with Crewe’s experience and expertise,” Bluefield Mayor Donnie Linkous said. “We look forward to working with him to continue to improve the quality of life for our citizens, attract businesses, and streamline our government.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Bluefield and work with the outstanding employees of the Town,’ Crewe said. He plans to still maintain his law practice on a reduced scale.