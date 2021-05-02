Pocahontas awarded grant to continue mine upgrades

Pocahontas, Va. – Tourism and roots are helping this small town with economic revival.

Just a day after several dignitaries rode the Spearhead Trail and visited the Real McCoy Cabins, Congressman Morgan Griffith delivered a check to complete the renovation of the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine. The town was awarded a grant of $379,178 from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER).

“The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine is a unique Southwest Virginia treasure that showcases our mining heritage. This latest federal AML Pilot Project grant will advance upgrades to the property, including the addition of a tram stop to increase the site’s accessibility,“As a result, the Pocahontas Exhibition mine will become even more appealing to sightseers and a greater asset to the local economy. Continued support for the project is a boom to the town of Pocahontas and the region’s wider tourism industry, Griffith said.”

This grant funded Phase II of work underway at the mine. Visitors can now experience the Exhibition Mine as many did in its early days through a riding tour. A tram stop was created and visitors can participate in a guided tour by taking the tram underground. Space neighboring the museum was renovated and turned into a restaurant. It is available for lease.