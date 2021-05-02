Pocahontas awarded grant to continue mine upgrades

Pocahontas, Va. – Tourism and roots are helping this small town with economic revival.
Just a day after several dignitaries rode the Spearhead Trail and visited the Real McCoy Cabins, Congressman Morgan Griffith delivered a check to complete the renovation of the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine. The town was awarded a grant of $379,178 from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER).
“The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine is a unique Southwest Virginia treasure that showcases our mining heritage. This latest federal AML Pilot Project grant will advance upgrades to the property, including the addition of a tram stop to increase the site’s accessibility,“As a result, the Pocahontas Exhibition mine will become even more appealing to sightseers and a greater asset to the local economy. Continued support for the project is a boom to the town of Pocahontas and the region’s wider tourism industry, Griffith said.”
This grant funded Phase II of work underway at the mine. Visitors can now experience the Exhibition Mine as many did in its early days through a riding tour. A tram stop was created and visitors can participate in a guided tour by taking the tram underground. Space neighboring the museum was renovated and turned into a restaurant. It is available for lease.
Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury talked about riding through the mine in her aunt’s 1955 Ford Fairlane when she was a child. Visitors will now ride in golf carts capable of holding six or eight passengers.
“I am proud to call Pocahontas my hometown and so proud of the opportunities available now and in the near future, not only for our citizens, but also for our many visitors,’Asbury said.“It will be good to see a crowd in this town to take in this piece of Tazewell County history we’ve worked diligently to preserve.’
The town expects to see a 50-percent increase in ticket sales due to the improvements. Pocahontas is also an access location for ATV riders looking to hit the Spearhead or Hatfield-McCoy off road trail systems. Improvements in this site could also increase the number of riders visiting the town.
“We have worked hard to make this town a destination,” said Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson. “It is amazing to see plans come to fruition and we are grateful for the helping hand of agencies like DMME that can assist us in reaching our goals to revitalize this coalfield community.”