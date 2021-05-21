Cedar Bluff man convicted of burglary

Grundy, Va. – A Cedar Bluff man will serve 20 years after being convicted of burglary during a three day trial in Buchanan County Circuit Court May 17-19.
Bobby Joe Proffitt, 40, was charged with burglary of the home of Mark Taylor, burglary of a detached garage, and grand larceny. Mark Taylor testified that upon return to his home after being away for several days, he discovered that it had been broken into with numerous items missing. Upon further investigation, he realized his detached garage had also been broken into with additional items missing. Taylor reported the crimes to local authorities.
Investigator Mark Lowe testified that during the sheriff’s office’s investigation, a beer bottle was recovered in the kitchen which matched the brand of beer in Taylor’s refrigerator. Officers collected the beer bottle, along with an empty energy drink can found in the floor.
Lowe sent those items to the Department of Forensic Science along with a DNA sample taken from Proffitt for comparison. According to Certificates of Analysis filed from the lab, the statistical odds were greater than 1 in 7.2 billion (approximately the world’s population) that it was anyone other than Proffitt’s DNA contained in those items.
The jury found Proffitt guilty of the burglary of the home but not guilty of the burglary of the garage or the larceny. The jury took up sentencing May 19 and after learning that Proffitt had a long criminal history recommended the maximum term of 20 years.
Proffitt is scheduled for a June 2 appearance in Tazewell County Circuit Court on charges of grand larceny and possession of narcotics. He also faces probation violation charges in Tazewell.
, “We were very pleased with the jury’s decisions and their recommended sentence. My Office will ask the Court to follow the jury’s recommendation when Proffitt appears back before the Court for his sentencing hearing. Mr. Proffitt is a career criminal who continued to invade the privacy of people’s homes and steal things that did not belong to him despite multiple convictions and previous jail sentences. I believe repeat offenders deserve significant punishments when they continue their same criminal wrongdoings. A jury is the conscious of the community, and they sent a clear message of agreement when they recommended the lengthiest sentence allowable by law,’ Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington said.