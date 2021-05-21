Cedar Bluff man convicted of burglary

Grundy, Va. – A Cedar Bluff man will serve 20 years after being convicted of burglary during a three day trial in Buchanan County Circuit Court May 17-19.

Bobby Joe Proffitt, 40, was charged with burglary of the home of Mark Taylor, burglary of a detached garage, and grand larceny. Mark Taylor testified that upon return to his home after being away for several days, he discovered that it had been broken into with numerous items missing. Upon further investigation, he realized his detached garage had also been broken into with additional items missing. Taylor reported the crimes to local authorities.

Investigator Mark Lowe testified that during the sheriff’s office’s investigation, a beer bottle was recovered in the kitchen which matched the brand of beer in Taylor’s refrigerator. Officers collected the beer bottle, along with an empty energy drink can found in the floor.

Lowe sent those items to the Department of Forensic Science along with a DNA sample taken from Proffitt for comparison. According to Certificates of Analysis filed from the lab, the statistical odds were greater than 1 in 7.2 billion (approximately the world’s population) that it was anyone other than Proffitt’s DNA contained in those items.