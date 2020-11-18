Tazewell County awards over $500,000 in small business assistance

Tazewell, Va. – Checks will soon be on their way to several small businesses in Tazewell County.

During a recessed meeting Nov. 17 the board of supervisors voted 4-0 with Supervisor Travis Hackworth absent to allocate $534,230.27 in ‘covid-19 funds to more than 200 businesses. The CARES act funding gives direct assistance to small businesses.

“As we head into the holiday season, the additional restrictions placed on our small businesses by Governor Northam last week are concerning. Unfortunately, our local businesses are still feeling the impact of the government mandated shutdown form this spring.

It is the board’s hope that this funding will be able to assist them with business operations,’ Board Chairman Charlie Stacy said. Businesses with 25 or less employees were eligible to apply for grants between $1,000 and $10,000.

The grants covered utilities, rent, mortgage and payroll among other items. All recipients are responsible for documenting their expenses. The grants do not have to be paid back.

The Industrial Development Authority of the county administered the program. The county’s economic development office will contact the businesses in the next few days.