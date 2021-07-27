Child neglect charges dismissed against Tazewell County father

Tazewell, Va. – A Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge dismissed charges against a father charged in the suicide death of his daughter July 27.
Richard Hodges was charged with child neglect, a class IV felony. The charge was in connection with the death of Hodges’ daughter, 16-year-old Kayla Hodges on April 15 of 2019. Judge Martha Ketron dismissed the case after a hearing that lasted three hours.
In addition to hearing testimony and argument Ketron spent nearly 30 minutes in chambers reading code and cases cited by the Commonwealth and defense attorneys before returning to the courtroom to deliver her verdict.
Ketron said there would always be “Monday morning quarterbacking’ about whether or not Hodges done enough to help his daughter and speculated he would do some of that himself. She said the Commonwealth’s evidence did not meet probable cause that a crime had been committed.
The preliminary hearing actually started in March of this year but was halted after defense counsel Shea Cook objected to submission of statements his client had reportedly made to detective Mike Hall on the grounds he had not seen them prior to the hearing.
Ketron stopped the hearing and scheduled it to resume May 10 and ordered the Commonwealth to give Cook access to all statements. Co-defendant Suzanne Polkinghorn, was charged with Hodges at that time.
The Commonwealth dropped the charge against Polkinghorn but decided to go forward against Hodges. Officer Steven Turner testified that he responded to the singlewide mobile home Hodges, Polkinghorn and his daughter occupied in Raven’s Nest Branch in response to a 911 dispatch.
He said “Deputy Smith’ (No first name given), and the Richlands EMS were already on the scene and he responded to assist. He testified that Kayla Hodges’ body was on the ground beneath a tree near a trampoline. He said a nylon rope was around her neck but was not connected to the tree.
Later testimony would be that Richard Hodges came home from work, saw his daughter sitting under the tree, called to her and when she didn’t respond, walked a few yards to the scene and discovered what had happened.
Further testimony would be that Hodges called 911 and broke a limb from the tree to get his daughter free. Turner and Hall both testified Hodges was distraught and that he cooperated fully with the investigation.
Turner testified he attempted to keep Hodges and Kayla’s mother away from the body in an effort to preserve the scene. He testified about walking through the home looking for evidence and didn’t find anything. He described the home as “unkempt’ and messy. He said there were beer cans and dirty dishes scattered throughout the house.
He said the bathroom near Kayla’s room did not have a wall or door to provide privacy. Hall said he collected physical and digital evidence including 1,000’s of messages and conversations on social media.
He said some of those conversations were with an adult male in California, who may have witnessed the suicide via the internet. Hall said the social media posts indicated Kayla was part of a group that played a suicide game on xbox.
Major Harold Heatley testified he talked with Hodges and Polkinghorn on two occasions to give updates on the status of the case and later questioned them after they became suspects. Heatley testified Hodges claimed his daughter went to bed at 10 pm every night and that he had no knowledge she was staying up late playing xbox and was surprised the medical examiner said she was sleep deprived.
He also claimed no knowledge of her activity on social media. He said Hodges admitted to knowing his daughter was cutting herself and that she came off medication in order to get a learner’s permit.
On cross examination of Heatley and Hall, Cook brought out that Kayla’s doctor filled out a form and sent it to the DMV in order for her to get a learner’s permit. The letter stated Kayla was no longer taking medicine that would have made her ineligible for a permit.
He also pointed out that Hodges confronted her about the cutting and never saw further evidence of it after that. Cook told the court Hodges got up early and went to a coal mine in West Virginia to work five days a week and often got home late.
He also owned a store and would assist Polkinghorn with operating it on Saturdays.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Melanie Menefee told the court Hodges failed to give his daughter proper care by not taking her for treatment when she cut herself, letting her come off medication and not monitoring her social media accounts.
Ketron ruled none of those were sufficient to prove child neglect.