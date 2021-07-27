Child neglect charges dismissed against Tazewell County father

He said the bathroom near Kayla’s room did not have a wall or door to provide privacy. Hall said he collected physical and digital evidence including 1,000’s of messages and conversations on social media.

He said some of those conversations were with an adult male in California, who may have witnessed the suicide via the internet. Hall said the social media posts indicated Kayla was part of a group that played a suicide game on xbox.

Major Harold Heatley testified he talked with Hodges and Polkinghorn on two occasions to give updates on the status of the case and later questioned them after they became suspects. Heatley testified Hodges claimed his daughter went to bed at 10 pm every night and that he had no knowledge she was staying up late playing xbox and was surprised the medical examiner said she was sleep deprived.

He also claimed no knowledge of her activity on social media. He said Hodges admitted to knowing his daughter was cutting herself and that she came off medication in order to get a learner’s permit.

On cross examination of Heatley and Hall, Cook brought out that Kayla’s doctor filled out a form and sent it to the DMV in order for her to get a learner’s permit. The letter stated Kayla was no longer taking medicine that would have made her ineligible for a permit.