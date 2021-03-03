Richlands mayor resigns effective immediately

Richlands, Va. – Just four months after being elected to a second term Paul Crawford has resigned as Mayor of Richlands.

He issued a brief statement in late afternoon that announced his intentions but did not elaborate on his reasons. “After much thought, I am resigning as mayor of Richlands effective immediately. I have performed to the best of my ability while in this job but it just doesn’t seem to be enough. I know there are folks that are glad I’m gone and maybe a few that wish I wasn’t. I am just not willing to sacrifice my time and efforts to a cause that so many do not seem to appreciate.

Those that know me know that I have had the best interest of the town in every action I have taken. To those that don’t know me I am sorry I didn’t do better at showing you my true reason for wanting to be Mayor,’ the statement said.

Crawford beat Jan White by 70 votes for the job last November and started his second two year term in January. The town charter calls for the vice mayor to assume the role which would mean Councilman Rod Cury would conduct town affairs starting with the council meeting Mar. 9.

Under Virginia law Mayors are limited to presiding over meetings and civic functions such as ribbon cuttings. They only vote in case of a tie.