Tazewell County celebrates Crime Victims' Rights weeek

Tazewell, Va. – 40 years ago a federal proclamation established a National Crime victim’s rights week.

Tazewell County took part in the celebration April 18-24 concluding it with a balloon release in front of the courthouse. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster outlined the history and purpose of the program prior to the balloon release.

The victim witness program came about on the national level after the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan. “After President Reagan was shot it became clear to him there was not enough services for victims of crime,’ Plaster said.

Tom Bowen, who was Commonwealth’s Attorney in 1984, obtained a grant to establish the program in Tazewell County and Dianne Altizer was hired as the first director. The program continues to operate today and provides assistance and advocacy for victims of crimes.

Engage communities, support victims and build trust was the theme of this year’s program. Every police department in the county and Sheriff Brian Hieatt and several of his deputies attended the ceremony. Plaster also talked about the crime victim’s bill of rights which was established in Virginia in 1995.