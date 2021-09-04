Pair of festivals fall victim to Covid

Cedar Bluff, Va. – With Tazewell County averaging 32 new cases of Covid per day, organizers of two popular festivals brought them to a halt.

Organizers announced Sept. 2 that the Cedar Bluff Festival has been canceled for a second straight year. Brad and Natasha Ratliff, co-chairs of the event issued a statement saying they were truly sorry and apologized for the necessity of the decision.

The festival was scheduled for Sept. 18 and the organizers thanked all the people who had worked to make the event happen. They pledged to either return donations or hold them in hopes of holding an event in 2022 if the donor wished.

The Facebook post said they had reached out for medical advice and checked the guidelines of the centers for disease control and were unanimously told the dangers outweighed the benefits. The festival was one of the most popular in southwest Virginia and regularly drew thousands of people.

At the same time the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel its Oktobrewfest scheduled for Oct. 2 in Tazewell. “We regret to announce Oktobrewfest 2021 has been canceleddue to low vaccination rates in Tazewell County and a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.