Name of victim released in late Sunday night crash
  • Updated
This house at 738 Adria Road was struck by a car late Sunday night. the crash left the driver of the car dead and a passenger and one of the home's occupants injured. Jim Talbert 

Adria, Va. – One person is dead and another in critical condition following an accident late Sunday night.

The Virginia State Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Route 16 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a house and overturned. The house was located at 732 Adria Road and there were two people inside.

The driver, Steve A. Viney, II, 34, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.  The passenger, Amy L. Quick, 45, was med flighted for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were two individuals inside the home at the time of the crash and one was transported for treatment of minor injuries. The state police report suggested speed was a factor in the crash. The case remains under investigation.

Fire departments from Tazewell County and the town of Tazewell along with town of Tazewell EMS, sheriff’s deputies and Tazewell Town Police were on the scene over three hours. The case remains under investigation.

