Tazewell officers cleared of excessive force claim

When hit by the taser, Fuller charged forward towards the officers and ended up against a police car. A struggle ensued in which Fuller continued to resist, falling to the ground. During the encounter, Fuller grabbed Sgt. Steele’s taser and a pen from Sgt. Steele. Fuller stabbed the Sergeant’s hand, breaking the skin on his middle finger before the pen was taken away.

Ultimately, it took two police officers, one civilian, one department of corrections officer, and two Sheriff’s Department deputies over five minutes to finally bring Fuller under control.

Fuller had a switchblade knife in his front left pocket. An inventory of Fuller’s pickup truck revealed that he had multiple throwing axes and a machete in the vehicle under the driver’s seat. A blood test at the hospital revealed that Fuller had methamphetamine, marijuana, and alcohol in his system.

Slemp explained, “Our law has long recognized that police officers have a right to use some degree of physical force or threat of force when making a lawful arrest or investigatory stop. The use of force must be reasonable and not excessive under the totality of circumstances. A particular use of force is judged based on the perspective of the officer on the scene and the potential threat that a suspect poses to immediate safety of the officers or others.”