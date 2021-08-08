Compromise nets pay raise for deputies

Richmond, VA – Deputy sheriffs in Virginia may soon see more money in their paycheck.

When the General Assembly met last week to allocate billions in federal coronavirus relief funds, Senator Travis Hackworth, (R, 38th), led efforts to increase Deputy pay for the next two years by $5,000 per year. Governor Northam initially proposed $1,000 per year after Senator Hackworth made this a strong focus earlier in the summer.

The Senate approved the proposal which raises the hazard pay for sworn officers of sheriff’s departments and regional jails. Senator Steven D. Newman (R-Bedford) combined his similar amendment for Sheriffs' Departments with Senator Hackworth's.

“Virginians rely on Sheriff’s Deputies and those who staff our regional jails to keep our communities safe. These law enforcement professionals are essential throughout Virginia, and particularly important to rural communities like those I represent. I am gratified to see my amendment to increase hazard-pay bonuses for these sworn officers will be included in the final Senate budget,” Hackworth said.

A house and senate conference resulted in a compromise that increased the bonus from $1,000 to $3,000 and maintain the $5,000 bonus promised to state police. "The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office have been very appreciative of the recent work our Board of Supervisors have done to increase our pay and I am grateful for the efforts of Senator Hackworth and his colleagues, who recognize the need to increase deputy pay across the state to lessen the disparity and attract new applicants, the best in the profession. Without proper training and resources, our office cannot properly train, test and offer better pay to serve the people of Tazewell County and across the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, said.

Although disappointed in the consensus of the committee to reduce his $5,000 to $3,000 for sheriff’s deputies and regional jail officers Hackworth said he was pleased they did not reject it altogether. “It is still a win of $2,000 more than the $1,000 the Governor had proposed,’ he said.

Hackworth amendments that would have added $500,000 for the Coalfields Expressway and $470,000 for Spearhead Trails did not make it through the senate.