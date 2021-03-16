Evidence question delays child abuse case

By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. – Questions of how much information the Commonwealth had to provide the defense halted the preliminary hearing for two people charged in connection with the suicide of a teen ager in 2019.
Suzanne Polkinghorn and Richard Hodges are charged with child neglect, a class IV felony. The charges are in connection with the death of Hodges’ daughter, 14-year-old Kayla Hodges on April 15 of 2019.
The charges were filed in December of 2019 and the preliminary hearings had been delayed several times due to the Coronavirus. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Melanie Menefee was questioning Lt. Mike Hall of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office about statements Richard Hodges reportedly made when Hodges’s attorney, Shea Cook objected.
Cook said he had not been given those statements and Attorney Monica Gonzalez, who represents Polkinghorn voiced similar concerns. Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Martha Ketron allowed Menefee, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster and the defense attorneys to discuss the matter in private.
After talking for nearly 10 minutes the two sides returned to the courtroom and asked Ketron to suspend the hearing. They agreed the Commonwealth had supplied the defense a large amount of discovery but may not have given them everything they were entitled to under new rules of discovery.
Ketron granted the motion to suspend the hearing and set it to resume May 10 at 9 a.m. The commonwealth agreed to supply the information as soon as possible.
Prior to the suspension the Commonwealth had presented evidence that Kayla Hodges death was a suicide. Lt. Steven Turner had testified that he responded to the singlewide mobile home the Hodges’s occupied in Cedar Bluff in response to a 911 dispatch.
He said “Deputy Smith’ (No first name given), and the Richlands EMS were already on the scene and he responded to assist. He testified that Kayla Hodges’ body was on the ground beneath a tree near a trampoline. He said a nylon rope was around her neck but was not connected to the tree.
He said Richard Hodges was present and appeared to be distraught. Turner testified Polkinghorn arrived later and both she and Richard Hodges were cooperative. Turner testified he attempted to keep Hodges and Kayla’s mother away from the body in an effort to preserve the scene.
He testified about walking through the home looking for evidence and didn’t find anything. He described the home as “unkempt’ and messy. He said there were beer cans and dirty dishes scattered throughout the house.
He said the bathroom near Kayla’s room did not have a wall or door to provide privacy. He testified he did not know how many bathrooms or rooms were in the house. Turner and Hall both testified that a cellphone belonging to Kayla Hodges was found at the scene but they could not see what was on it because no one had the pass code. Polkinghorn and Hodges were allowed to remain free on bond.