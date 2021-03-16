Evidence question delays child abuse case

Ketron granted the motion to suspend the hearing and set it to resume May 10 at 9 a.m. The commonwealth agreed to supply the information as soon as possible.

Prior to the suspension the Commonwealth had presented evidence that Kayla Hodges death was a suicide. Lt. Steven Turner had testified that he responded to the singlewide mobile home the Hodges’s occupied in Cedar Bluff in response to a 911 dispatch.

He said “Deputy Smith’ (No first name given), and the Richlands EMS were already on the scene and he responded to assist. He testified that Kayla Hodges’ body was on the ground beneath a tree near a trampoline. He said a nylon rope was around her neck but was not connected to the tree.

He said Richard Hodges was present and appeared to be distraught. Turner testified Polkinghorn arrived later and both she and Richard Hodges were cooperative. Turner testified he attempted to keep Hodges and Kayla’s mother away from the body in an effort to preserve the scene.

He testified about walking through the home looking for evidence and didn’t find anything. He described the home as “unkempt’ and messy. He said there were beer cans and dirty dishes scattered throughout the house.

He said the bathroom near Kayla’s room did not have a wall or door to provide privacy. He testified he did not know how many bathrooms or rooms were in the house. Turner and Hall both testified that a cellphone belonging to Kayla Hodges was found at the scene but they could not see what was on it because no one had the pass code. Polkinghorn and Hodges were allowed to remain free on bond.