Tazewell High students ask school board to reinstate softball coach

Tazewell, Va. – Several Tazewell High School students practiced what they are learning in the classroom during the Nov. 8 school board meeting.

After learning veteran softball coach Tom Keene would not be re-appointed members of the softball team as well as members of the cross country and indoor track teams came to the meeting and spoke out about the issue. They were joined by adults, who also spoke against removing Keene as coach.

Keene has coached at either Tazewell or Richlands for more than 30 years with stints as assistant football coach, indoor and outdoor track coach as well as cross country and softball coach. Sage Lambert, a member of the softball team told the board and the packed auditorium that Keene had served as her father figure.

Macie Alford, a junior and member of the softball and indoor track teams said Keen was “the embodiment of what it means to be a Bulldog.’ Janie Ruble, mother of a former player thanked Jackson Duty, ((a student and athlete), for making the public aware of the matter and for establishing the petition to keep Keene.