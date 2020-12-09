Free virus testing to be offered at Tazewell Fairgrounds

Tazewell, Va. – Free Covid 19 testing will be available at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds Dec. 17.

County Administrator Eric Young told the Industrial Development Authority at its Dec. 9 meeting that the National Guard is offering a Covid Testing Clinic from 9 to four that day. Young said the guard is checking positivity rates and will have 600 tests available on first come first served basis.

He said the last time free tests were offered at the fairgrounds 1,000 people showed up and 200 tests were available. He said the county had 45 new cases Dec. 8 and the seven day average for new cases has been 36.

The county’s average is well above the 10.9 percent statewide. Young said he expects the county’s rate to go even higher. He said people do not need to have symptoms to get the test at the fairgrounds.

He said Homeland Security will set the order people in which people get the vaccine. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has scheduled a conference call Dec. 10 to announce the criteria for distributing the vaccine in the state.

[In other action the authority:]

*Received an update from Young on CARES act funding to county businesses.