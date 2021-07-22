Grant awarded for space based broadband

Senator Travis Hackworth also expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting, "I am so appreciative of VCEDA and the Appalachian Council for Innovation in having the foresight to invest in any and all new technologies that will bring access to the Internet in our communities. This will assist our counties in providing service to underserved students who require the Internet to achieve their educational goals. It also demonstrates a path forward to the future as technology changes with satellite capabilities offering a new and exciting opportunity for both education and economic development. This is the future and it looks brighter everyday with this type of initiative."

“The importance of expanding broadband service in our region cannot be overstated,” said Delegate Will Morefield. “The funding announced today for the Appalachian Council for Innovation from the VCEDA Education and Telehealth Access Fund is one more critical step in achieving broadband access for all. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am pleased to have been a part of the effort through the Virginia General Assembly to allocate specific funding for this initiative and I look forward to seeing it come to fruition in the very near future.”