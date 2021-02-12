Gate City ends Graham's season 62-44

Bluefield, Va. – Gate City broke open a close game in the second half and defeated Graham 62-44 in the semifinals of Region 2D boys’ basketball Feb. 12.

Isaac Vincent scored five straight points to lead a run that saw the Devils build a two point halftime margin to 10 after three quarters. Gate City outscored Graham 20-12 in the third quarter for a 43-33 lead.

The Blue Devils spread the floor and drove to the hoop for either a bucket or a foul in the fourth quarter. They hit 11 of 16 free throws in the final period and 21 of 30 for the game.

Gate City’s tenacious man to man defense made it a struggle for Graham to score. The 44 points was the lowest total of the season for the G-Men who came into the game 15-0.

Jacob Taylor had four three pointers and was four of four at the line to lead Gate City with 18. Vincent with 12 was the only other Devil in double figures with 12.

Luke Reed had nine and Eli Starnes eight for Gate City. Graham got 13 from Xayvion Turner Bradshaw and 12 from David Graves.

No other G-Man had more than five. The loss ended Graham’s season while Gate City advanced to face Union in the region finals for a berth in the state tournament.