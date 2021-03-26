Drug charges top list of indictments in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. - A Richlands woman faces more drug charges just a month after pleading no contest to a drug related charge
Selena Marie Evans pleaded no contest Feb. 25 to a charge of conspiracy to distribute schedule I or II narcotics. She received a three year suspended sentence on that charge. Evans was indicted Maar. 9 for conspiracy to sell or distribute schedule I or II narcotics, distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of controlled paraphernalia and possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs.
She was also cited for a probation violation. She is scheduled for a May 23 appearance in circuit court to answer those charges.
Joshua Levi Evans of Richlands was also indicted for conspiracy to distribute drugs, three counts of possession of schedule I or I narcotics and possession of controlled paraphernalia. He is set to etner his plea April 29.
The grand jury also indicted Estil Jay Cooper of Gate City on two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs. Cooper’s next court appearance is set for May 17.
Ryan Matthew Kausch of Pounding Mill faces drug and traffic charges as a result of indictments handed down by the Mar. 9 grand jury. Kausch is set for court April 28 on charges of possession of schedule I or II and possession of schedule IV drugs.
He also faces charges of driving under the influence for the fourth time in 10 years or less and a third conviction of driving under the influence in 10 years or less. Kausch is also charged with driving on a suspended license and refusing a blood test.
Jamie Lynn Myal of Princeton was indicted on two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs. Myal is scheduled for court April 29.
Kayci Megan Ross of Huntington was indicted on one count of possession of schedule I or II and is set for court April 26. Thelma Geraldine Davis of Bluefield WVA was indicted for forgery, uttering of prescriptions and making a false report to law enforcement.
Michael Kevin Meadows of Beckley faces shoplifting charges Mar. 28 and Frankie Lynn Warf of Princeton is charged with abduction, assault and battery on a family member and damaging a phone line to prevent a 911 call.
Jason Aaron Bard of Sunnyside Georgia is charged with indecent liberties of someone in custodial care and producing or manufacturing child pornography. Bard is scheduled for court April 19.
Jason Dewayne Bolen of Jenkinjones WVA was indicted for shoplifting, third or subsequent offense. Ashley Lynn Porter of Bluefield faces the court April 27 on a shoplifting third or subsequent offense.
Cody Lee Bandy was scheduled for a plea Mar. 29 on charges of possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of schedule III narcotics and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
Charles James William Lefftwich of North Tazewell is set to enter a plea April 26 on a charge of possession of schedule I or II narcotics. Bradley Dennis Cochran will answer five charges of possession of schedule I, II or III narcotics April 22.
Bradley Dennis Asbury was indicted for trespassing and possession of schedule I or II narcotics. Asbury’s next court appearance is April 15. Ashley Marie Wells of Raven is charged with one count of possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
Brandon Edward Rathburn of Princeton is charged with two counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer receiving a stolen vehicle and eluding police.
Chelsea Leeann Harrison of Princeton is indicted for possession of schedule