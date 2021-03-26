Drug charges top list of indictments in Tazewell County

He also faces charges of driving under the influence for the fourth time in 10 years or less and a third conviction of driving under the influence in 10 years or less. Kausch is also charged with driving on a suspended license and refusing a blood test.

Jamie Lynn Myal of Princeton was indicted on two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs. Myal is scheduled for court April 29.

Kayci Megan Ross of Huntington was indicted on one count of possession of schedule I or II and is set for court April 26. Thelma Geraldine Davis of Bluefield WVA was indicted for forgery, uttering of prescriptions and making a false report to law enforcement.

Michael Kevin Meadows of Beckley faces shoplifting charges Mar. 28 and Frankie Lynn Warf of Princeton is charged with abduction, assault and battery on a family member and damaging a phone line to prevent a 911 call.

Jason Aaron Bard of Sunnyside Georgia is charged with indecent liberties of someone in custodial care and producing or manufacturing child pornography. Bard is scheduled for court April 19.

Jason Dewayne Bolen of Jenkinjones WVA was indicted for shoplifting, third or subsequent offense. Ashley Lynn Porter of Bluefield faces the court April 27 on a shoplifting third or subsequent offense.