Senior citizens group warning of vaccine scam

Cedar Bluff, VA — Every emergency opens the door for con artists and the Coronavirus is no different.

Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens wants the public to know that scammers frequently use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes. These fraudstersrapidly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape, so they may leverage the COVID-19 vaccine to prey on unsuspecting Medicare beneficiaries.

Stay informed and protect yourself against COVID-19 vaccines scams. When in doubt contact the Virginia Senior Medicare Patrol and be on the lookout for these scamming tactics.

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

You cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from Medicare or the Health Department will contact you.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.