Radford woman to carry Democrat hopes in 38th district senate race

Tazewell, Va. – Laurie Buchwald will carry the torch for the Democrats in the special election.

Buchwald is a Women’s Health and Family Nurse Practitioner at Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg and lives in Radford. She describes herself as a Navy Brat who has lived all over the world. She originally wanted to be a firefighter and after attending school in Vermont she worked for the forest service before entering the medical field.

“For four years I worked on no sleep while I worked night shift in the Gyn ER and attended graduate school while raising my kid,’ she said. She has worked in various medical fields and also does civic work, political work and rides her motorcycle.

“I tell my patients I am a detective. I don’t know everything by any stretch but I will figure it out,’ she said. A former Radford city council member, Buchwald offered her condolences to the Chafin family as she entered the race.