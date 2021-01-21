Radford woman to carry Democrat hopes in 38th district senate race

Tazewell, Va. – Laurie Buchwald will carry the torch for the Democrats in the special election.
Buchwald is a Women’s Health and Family Nurse Practitioner at Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg and lives in Radford. She describes herself as a Navy Brat who has lived all over the world. She originally wanted to be a firefighter and after attending school in Vermont she worked for the forest service before entering the medical field.
“For four years I worked on no sleep while I worked night shift in the Gyn ER and attended graduate school while raising my kid,’ she said. She has worked in various medical fields and also does civic work, political work and rides her motorcycle.
“I tell my patients I am a detective. I don’t know everything by any stretch but I will figure it out,’ she said. A former Radford city council member, Buchwald offered her condolences to the Chafin family as she entered the race.
“Southwest Virginia is struggling. It has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered economically for far too long, and is longing for a voice in Richmond that puts partisan politics aside and gets results for our region and people. I believe that I am that person,” Buchwald said. “My thoughts and prayers are still with the family of late-Senator Ben Chafin, and hope that as his successor, I can live up to the exceptional level of service he provided to those in the 38th District.”
Her list of appointed and volunteer positions is exhaustive but most notably, Buchwald serves on the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners (VCNP) and as the previous President of the Blue Ridge Region of the VCNP. She also serves as Chair of the Ride of Silence Planning Committee, Co-Chair of the City of Radford Memorial Day Planning Committee, Member of the New River Watershed Roundtable, and Member of Pathways for Radford. An avid outdoorsman, and amateur photographer, she spends her free time, traveling around Southwest Virginia admiring the region she calls home.
She has received the endorsement of Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, Democratic Caucus Chair Senator Mamie Locke and senators John Edwards and Creigh Deeds.