Tazewell romps to Dragon Bowl victory

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell overcame a slow start and romped past Marion 53-7 in the Back of the Dragon Bowl Mar. 6.

Gavin Nunley scored the first two touchdowns on runs of nine and 33 yards. The first came at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter and the second just 11 seconds into the second quarter.

Chancellor Harris, who was contained early, broke loose for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Leading 26-0 with just seconds left in the first half, Tazewell took over on downs at its 45 yard line.

Nunley hooked up with Josiah Jordan who raced to the end zone on the last play of the half. Getting the ball to start the second half the Bulldogs drove for a score with Cassius Harris doing the honors on a pass from Nunley.

Marion got its only score of the day after recovering a fumble deep in Tazewell territory. Ben Calhoun hooked up with Christian Hylton for the touchdown.

Mike Jones and Jarred Mullins scored fourth touchdowns for Tazewell. The second half was played under a continuous clock. The win evened both teams record at 1-1. Tazewell heads to Richlands next week with Marion hosting Graham.

The win means the Dragon Bowl trophy will remain in Tazewell until the teams play again this fall in Marion.