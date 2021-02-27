 Skip to main content
Crash claims coach on way to game
Crash claims coach on way to game

  • Updated
Tazewell, Va. – Richlands football coaches Thad Wells and Brandon Compton lost more than their opening game Feb. 27.

Richlands School Resource officer Richard Brown called Wells out of his post- game press conference following the Graham game and took him to the field house. There Wells was given the news that his friend and former assistant coach had been killed in an automobile accident.

Tazewell Police Chief Dave Mills said Bradford Breemer, 29, from Mooresville, NC was west bound on 19-460 near the McDonalds in Tazewell when his car left the road and ran into the median.

 Mills said officers did not find any skid marks to indicate he overcorrected and he had talked with some of the coaches at Richlands just minutes before the crash making it unlikely he fell asleep.

Mills said they didn't know if Breemer had a medical condition that may have caused the crash.  He said the investigation is continuing and they hope to get answers from the results of an autopsy. Breemer’s body was taken to Roanoke where the autopsy will be performed.

Breemer was a member of Well’s staff at Mooresville and at Blacksburg.  He was in route to Richlands for the game when the crash happened. Investigator Craig  Menefee is handling the case.

