Man dies at lake in Tazwewell County

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said 911 received a call around noon of a possible drowning. He said when Deputies arrived at the lake they discovered the body of Ronald L. Presley, 74, of Baptist Valley.

Witnesses told the deputies that Presley’s boat got away from him and he was swimming out after it when he stopped swimming and went under water. He was pulled from the lake by other fishermen and taken by the Town of Tazewell EMS to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.