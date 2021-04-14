Benson of Graham and Keene of Tazewell top two at Region 2D girls cross country meet

Bristol, Va. – Katie Benson of Graham and Lauren Keene of Tazewell finished one-two in the girls’ race and Ian Rhudy of Tazewell was fourth in the boys’ race at the Region 2D cross country meet April 14.

Union won the boys’ team meet with Lebanon second, Va. High third and Tazewell fourth. Asher Whitt of the Bears ran 17:53.2 to win the boys’ meet with Derek Mitchell of Lebanon second at 18:03 and his teammate Alec Deckard third at 18:03.8.

Rhudy ran the course in 18:10 for fourth with Chase Harrington of Va. High 4.3 seconds behind him in fifth. Luke Wess had Richlands best finish in 18th with a time of 19:30.7.

Carter Nipper of Graham, Brody Patterson of Tazewell and Ambrose Tyson of Tazewell finished 19, 20 and 21 respectively. Jackson Duty of Tazewell was 25 and Nick Taylor finished 28 for the Bulldogs.

In the girls’ race Va. High took first place among the teams with Wise Central second and Graham third. Tazewell finished fourth and Gate City fifth. Benson, a senior covered the course in 19 minutes and seven seconds to win the title.