Buchanan County deaths may be drug related

Grundy, Va. – Investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of two weekend deaths in Buchanan County.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Office said the first death was Mar.12 when deputies responded to a call in the 11,000 block of Slate Creek Road. When officers arrived around 7:30

Pm they discovered the body of Isaac Ray Stiltner, 41 of Pilgrims Knob inside a residence.

After processing the body and scene, investigators sent the body to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. The second death was Mar. 13 around 11 am when the body of 32-yeaar-old Tabitha Leann Hagerman also of Pilgrim’s Knob in the creek in the 11,000 block of Slate Creek Road.

The Va. State Police assisted with that investigation and her body was also sent to Roanoke for an autopsy. The press release said the medical examiner’s office had issued a preliminary report saying there was no trauma or injury that caused the deaths.

Investigators believe the deaths are drug related but will wait for the toxicology reports to make a final determination of cause of death. Investigators are still trying to determine if the deaths were related. The investigation of both deaths is continuing.