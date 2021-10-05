Tazewell County leaders address concerns with Project Jonah

The county would have to repay the loan if Pure Salmon failed to do so after not meeting the goal. The money is pro- rated and the company could be given credit for a portion if it fell short of the goal. The county does have a lien on some of the real property owned by the company.

The county has voted to use money from the American Recovery Plan act to assist with upgrading water and sewer for the project. Young explained that upgrading water and sewer lines will improve service to all PSA and town of Richlands customers while also helping supply badly needed employment opportunities.

He went on to say that the intake and discharge volumes for water at the project are within the limits set by the Virginia Department of Health and the department of environmental quality. Kitts also questioned the soil erosion and storm water plans for the project.

The document states the DEQ reviewed both for several months and many changes were made before they gave final approval. The county hired Gress Engineering of Bluefield to monitor that part of the project.

Kitts expressed concerns the county would left holding the bag for millions if the project failed. Young’s answer is that the county has no obligation to fund in shortfall in the construction budget of the company.