Whitewood man gets seven years on child pornography charge

According to court documents, Jordan Seth Gross, 21, distributed child pornography to an undercover employee with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in November 2020. Gross admitted to using the KIK computer messenger application to communicate with others in a known child pornography chatroom. Gross accessed his KIK account from both his home in Whitewood, in Buchanan County, Virginia, and his place of employment at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia. Using that account, Gross distributed multiple videos of prepubescent females under the age of twelve engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an FBI employee working undercover in the chatroom. Gross also admitted purchasing child pornography materials using PayPal.