The season ending Tour Championship of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour was held at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, WV July 20-21. 78 young aspiring golfers teed it up on the stately Cobb Course on Monday July 20 to begin the 2-day event. “The Cobb Course is a fantastic competitive tract to host a championship. The Resort is likewise a fantastic venue for a 2-day event with ample lodging and resort amenities. These junior players are being treated to a fun and exciting ending to the season,’ Tournament Director Dewayne Belcher said.
Here is a summary of day 1 results:
17-18 Age Group Par 72 6629 Yards
Grant Rosenbaum of Wytheville, VA got off to a fast start making 3 birdies in the first 6 holes on his way to score of 1 under par 71. Rosenbaum, a member of the state champion George Wythe High School team in 2019 is a Concord College signee. After two more birdies on the back nine Rosenbaum was cruising at 4 under par. A bogey on hole 15 and a double bogey on hole 16 made the result less than what was anticipated, but impressive nonetheless. Seth Walker of Christiansburg, VA is 7 shots back firing a score of 78. Trey Sparks of Tazewell, VA, Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, VA and Hunter Starkey of Marion, VA are tied for 3rd with scores of 81.
15-16 Age Group Par 72 6134 Yards
Jake Albert of Blacksburg, VA made 4 birdies on the first nine holes and finished with a sizzling 68 to lead the age group. Albert made the turn at 32 and played a steady back nine with one par and one bogey allowing him to stake claim to an 8 shot lead. Tyler Sayers of Marion, VA continued his fine play posting a score of 4 over par 76. Tanner Walls of Matheny, WV is 3rd with a score of 77.
13-14 Age Group Par 72 5431 Yards
Major Ewing of Blacksburg, VA leads the age group with yet another under par round. Ewing made 3 birdies on the opening nine holes to turn with a score of 33. The second nine was a challenge for young Ewing and included an uncommon double bogey on the par 3 17th hole. But Ewing had made several pars along the way enabling him to gain the day 1 lead. Jack Skinner of Blacksburg, VA shot 78 and sits alone in 2nd place. Campbell Pierce of Blacksburg, VA and Talan Gentry of Hillsville, VA are tied for 3rd with scores of 80. Grayden Laird of Galax, VA is a shot back in 5th place at 81.
10-12 Age Group Par 36 2483 Yards
Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd, VA leads the age group with a score of 37. Sam Szefc of Blacksburg, VA is in 2nd place with a score of 42. Hudson Hurt of Radford, VA is in 3rd place with a score of 43.
9 and Under Age Group Par 36 1702 Yards
Campbell Sayers of Marion, VA leads the age group with a score of 37. Liam Smith of Elliston, VA is in 2nd place with a score of 42. J.J. Robertson of Blacksburg, VA is a stroke back in 3rd at 43.
Rosenbaum leads
