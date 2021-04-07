Graham takes Southwest District golf title

Bluefield, Va. – Graham captured the Southwest District team golf tournament and Caleigh Street of Richlands took medalist honors at Fincastle Country Club April 6.

Street, who has signed to play at Radford next year will be looking to maker her fourth straight trip to the state tournament.

The G-Men got a 74 from Abby Peterson and 77 from Brayden Surface and finished with a team score of 329. Street recorded an even par 70 to lead Richlands to a 362 team score.

Marion finished third at 365 led by Tyler Sawyers with an 80. Lebanon got a 91 from Robbie Bundy and posted 407 as a team.

Michaela Thomas, who will golf for SWCC next year led Tazewell with a score of 100. Virginia High got an 82 from Tyler Stanley.

The Graham and Richlands teams return to Fincastle April 13 for the Region 2D tournament. They will be joined by Sawyers, Stanley, Caleb Leonard of Va. High, who shot an 83, Hunter Starkey, who carded an 86 and Bundy.

Their scores were the five best from teams that did not qualify for region. Sawyers of Marion was named SWD player of the year and Graham’s Todd Baker was the coach of the year.

Gate City and Wise Central will be the Mountain Seven teams in the Region 2D tournament.

The five individuals coming to the tournament from the Mountain Seven are Lee High’s Olivia Baker and Caleb Leonard, John Battle’s Chase Ratliff and Tanner Hunnigan, and Union’s Luke Slagle (135).