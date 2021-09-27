Tazewell County employee facing wire tapping charges

Robert Matthew Whitt, of Pounding Mill was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with intercepting wire communications, a class six felony. Whitt was taken before a magistrate and released on his own recognizance.

He has retained the services of John Keene, an attorney in Cedar Bluff and his arraignment in general district court set for Sept. 27 was rescheduled for Nov. 12. A class six felony carries a sentence of one to five years.