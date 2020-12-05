Indictments handed down for drugs and other charges

Richlands, Va. – Drug offenses topped the list of charges Richlands officers obtained indictments for during the Nov. 17 term of grand jury.

Katelyn Victoria Huffman was indicted for two counts of possession of schedule IV drugs, one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Huffman is scheduled for a Jan. 7 court appearance to answer those charges. Anthony Shawn Lane of Abingdon was charged by Richlands police with felony eluding police and misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and reckless driving. Lane’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 20.

Christopher Lester of Cedar Bluff was indicted for an incident that happened in April of this year. Lester faces two charges of hit and run with property damage, one count of reckless driving, one count of driving without a license and one count of no vehicle registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Lester is scheduled for a Jan. 25 trial on those charges. Joseph Allen Lowe of Raven was indicted on one charge of possession of schedule I or II drugs. Lowe’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 1.