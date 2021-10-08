Tazewell County seeing decline in virus cases

Tazewell, Va. – There may be light at the end of the tunnel in Tazewell County’s battle with Covid19.

County Administrator Eric Young told the board of supervisors Oct. 5 that the number of cases appears to have peaked and is now turning downward. The daily was 40 two weeks ago and had dropped to 19 by Oct. 5.

Young said the bad news is that the hospitalizations lag about two weeks behind the peak of case numbers. He said the key thing now is making sure people get treatment. Despite the declining numbers the board approved extending the state of emergency in the county until the November board meeting.

Board Chairman Tom Lester said he understood the need but would like to see the state of emergency lifted. The board also approved changes to the three year plan to use ARPA funds. Young said the virus will continue to come back and cautioned the board against spending all of the funds.

The board also approved adding the $150 incentive for getting the vaccine to the paycheck of employees rather than paying it toward their health care cost. They also approved $20,000 to the PSA and social services to provide the same incentive to their employees.