Southwest Va. moving to phase 1B for vaccines

Marion, Va.– Mount Rogers Health District, Cumberland Plateau Health District, Lenowisco Health District, and community partners will begin vaccinating individuals age 16-64 with underlying medical conditions March 1, 2021.
“Those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions have been part of Phase 1b,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health director. “However, we have not yet had sufficient vaccine to open to this population. With the increase in vaccine allocation through state allocation and federal pharmacy partnerships, and based on the number of vaccines already given to the 65 and older population, we have determined that there is sufficient vaccine at this time to begin vaccinating this population. We are thrilled to be able to offer vaccine to this population at this time.”
Those 65 and older will still be prioritized for vaccine, as will eligible frontline essential workers. Health department clinics and many community partners are working off the pre-registration list to contact eligible individuals for appointments. To pre-register, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance with registration.
“We are also excited to announce a mass vaccination event for Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco health district residents which will be held on Saturday, March 6,” said Shelton. “This event will be for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, and will allow us to kick off this new phase of vaccination by serving a large portion of those on our pre-registration waiting list. Please note that this event will be by scheduled appointment only, for those who are already on our waiting list.”
Pfizer is authorized for those 16 and older. It is important to note that Moderna is only authorized for those 18 and older, so some sites may not be able to accommodate those under 18 due to the type of vaccine available.
Those with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider.
Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.
For information about underlying medical conditions, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.
# # #