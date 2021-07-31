Hackler pleads to weapons charge in Tazewell

Tazewell, Va. – A woman charged in the death of her boyfriend in June of 2020 pleaded no contest to an unrelated charge in Tazewell County Circuit Court July 29.

Leslie Raquel Hackler, 49, pleaded no contest to one count of selling or giving a firearm to a convicted felon. She was found guilty and given a five year suspended sentence. Hackler pleaded guilty in Bland Circuit Court in June to a charge of concealing a body and to a charge of possessing drugs.

She was given six months to serve and three years of probation on the concealing a body and drug charges. A charge of conspiracy to conceal a dead body was dismissed

Hackler and her son, 26-year-old Justin Michael Hackler of Bastian, were indicted in September of 2020 in the death of 45-year-old Gratton resident David Allen Hayes.

Hayes, Hackler’s boyfriend, was reported missing in June of 2020 and his body was discovered at Hackler’s Bland County home on July 10. Justin Michael Hackler was charged with conspiracy to conceal a dead body, concealing a dead body, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and second degree murder.

He is currently undergoing a mental evaluation and a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Bland County Circuit Court to determine his competency to stand trial.