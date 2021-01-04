Tazewell County Supervisors cancel January meeting

“Based on an informal poll of Board of Supervisors members and after consultation with the Chairman, the January 12th meeting of the Board of Supervisors has been cancelled. The Board felt the holidays and quarantine of several members of senior County staff meant that the value of the meeting on January 12th would not justify the risk involved in requiring staff and Board members to assemble. The Board's next meeting will be on February 2nd, 2021 at 4PM as regularly scheduled. Should circumstances pertaining to the Pandemic outbreak require Board action the Board may assemble electronically as permitted by code in which case media will be provided advanced notice and the call in number as well as notice to the public reasonable under the circumstances,’ the statement said.