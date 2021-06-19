Richlands getting ready for Summerfest

Richlands, Va. – A summer tradition is being revived and Richlands is ready to party.

Ramp Up Richlands is bringing back the Summerfest June 25-26 with something for everyone. A health fair from 9 am until noon at the police department opens the events.

There will be a variety of vendors on hand at the farmers’ market from five until nine pm. Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will take the stage at seven and perform until 10.

The day starts at 10 am July 26 with Lily Comer performing. There will be vendors and woodworking demonstrations throughout the day. Lonesome Pine Brewing will on hand for a beer garden both days. In addition to Lily Comer there will be music from Bluestone and Cody Elswick.

A magic show featuring Joseph Young will be part of the entertainment. A petting zoo will be open from four until eight pm and there will be bouncy houses throughout the day.

A hot dog eating contest is part of the planned events. The fireworks will light up the night skies at 9:30 pm. Food vendors will be on hand throughout the day and a dj will provide music from eight until 11 for the after party.

A complete schedule of events may be found on Facebook at Ramp Up Richlands or the Richlands News Press Clinch Valley News.