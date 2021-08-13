Excessive force complains filed against two Tazewell Police Officers

Tazewell, Va. – Two officers of the Tazewell Police Department are on Administrative leave following an incident in the Fourway section of town Aug. 12.
Sgt. Mike Steele and School Resource Officer Joe Stevenson are the subjects of an excessive force complaint after an incident with Anthony Scott Fuller, 44, of Tazewell. Tazewell Police Chief Dave Mills said 911 received a call about a disturbance at a business on Walnut Street and the officers were dispatched to investigate.
The suspect had left the scene when Steele arrived but Stevenson spotted a truck fitting the description of the one the suspect was driving near the Farm Bureau. He detained Fuller until Steele arrived to question him.
At some point, Fuller and the officers started to fight and one of them used a taser on him. Both the officers were struggling with Fuller and at some point a private citizen arrived on the scene and joined in the fight and postings on social media claim he was kicking Fuller and the officers were punching him repeatedly.
Mills said Fuller was arrested and taken to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital where he was released to the custody of law enforcement. He was taken before a magistrate and charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to carry or exhibit a driver’s license and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was held without bond and is scheduled for a hearing Sept. 10. Mills said he met with Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster and the Virginia State Police to request an investigation of the complaints against his officers.
Mills said at a minimum the state police would review body camera footage from the officers directly involved, use of force reports, incident case reports, any public cellphone footage and speak to witnesses. He assured the public results of the investigation will be forthcoming once it is completed and a report released.
He encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact the state police at 1-800-542-8716 or his office at 988-2503.