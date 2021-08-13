Excessive force complains filed against two Tazewell Police Officers

Tazewell, Va. – Two officers of the Tazewell Police Department are on Administrative leave following an incident in the Fourway section of town Aug. 12.

Sgt. Mike Steele and School Resource Officer Joe Stevenson are the subjects of an excessive force complaint after an incident with Anthony Scott Fuller, 44, of Tazewell. Tazewell Police Chief Dave Mills said 911 received a call about a disturbance at a business on Walnut Street and the officers were dispatched to investigate.

The suspect had left the scene when Steele arrived but Stevenson spotted a truck fitting the description of the one the suspect was driving near the Farm Bureau. He detained Fuller until Steele arrived to question him.

At some point, Fuller and the officers started to fight and one of them used a taser on him. Both the officers were struggling with Fuller and at some point a private citizen arrived on the scene and joined in the fight and postings on social media claim he was kicking Fuller and the officers were punching him repeatedly.