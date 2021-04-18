Tazewell County preparing to celebrate crime victims' rights week

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 18-24 and balloons will be launched in Tazewell to commemorate them.
Since 1981, National Crime Victims' Rights Week has been celebrated in April. This year's theme is "Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities." The faces of crime victims are not always obvious; They are those of family, friends, and neighbors.
Although most Americans believe the crime rate has risen, it has actually dropped drastically in the last 25 years. Violent crime rates have decreased 49% and crimes against property, such as theft and destruction, have fallen 55%. We are hoping that our efforts of bringing awareness to the community and making our services better known, while celebrating the advancement of victims' rights, that we can continue to see the numbers of victimizations decline.
Each year many communities across the nation participate in, and host events that commemorate and honor the men and women who have come before us that have strived to establish and renew commitments to victims' rights.
This year, Tazewell County Victim/ Witness Assistance Program and V-STOP will be hosting a balloon release to raise awareness about crime victims and their rights, and also the services available to victims.
The balloon release will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, at noon, in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse.
For more information on programs, services, and victims' rights, please visit our Facebook pages:
If you are a victim of crime please contact law enforcement or the Commonwealth Attorney’s office at 988-1240.
"It is vital that we, the entire criminal justice community, focus on meeting the needs of victims of crime throughout the investigative and judicial processes. This week is important in reminding all of us that a great number of the crimes that we prosecute have impacted the lives of real people in our community that have suffered some type of injury to their person, their family or to their property. We must always focus on keeping the victims of crime informed, involved, and ultimately, do whatever we can to make them whole again." -Chris Plaster, Commonwealth's Attorney for Tazewell County said.