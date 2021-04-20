 Skip to main content
Buchanan County authorities searching for missing man
  Updated
William Arthur Cole Jr. was reported missing Monday evening. He has not been seen for about a week and a half. Investigators believe he may have went walking in the woods near his home in the Chicken Ridge section of Buchanan County. 

Cole is 76 years old, 5' 5", 185 lbs. 

76 years old, 5' 5", 185 lbs.

Deputies, investigators, and first responders spent  last evening searching the area around his residence. The search was suspended due to darkness.  The search resumed this morning. 

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Cole, please contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.

