Buchanan County authorities searching for missing man

William Arthur Cole Jr. was reported missing Monday evening. He has not been seen for about a week and a half. Investigators believe he may have went walking in the woods near his home in the Chicken Ridge section of Buchanan County.

Cole is The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing elderly person.

76 years old, 5' 5", 185 lbs.

Deputies, investigators, and first responders spent last evening searching the area around his residence. The search was suspended due to darkness. The search resumed this morning.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Cole, please contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.